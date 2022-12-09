Police arrest two POs wanted in different cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases registered in Dhamial and Rwp Cantt Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, two POs namely Wahab and Kamran were sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Murree police rounded up two accused namely Waqas and Abdul Mateen over violation of the sound system act.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.