Police Arrest Two POs Wanted In Honour Killing Case

Police arrest two POs wanted in honour killing case

Two suspects allegedly involved in an honour killing case were arrested here on Tuesday from the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Two suspects allegedly involved in an honour killing case were arrested here on Tuesday from the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the accused namely Asad and Gulfraz were wanted in murder case of Akhlaq Ahmed and his wife Rimsha Bibi, killed in Nov 2018 in apparently an honour killing case.

He informed that a police team under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Saddar and Station House Officer Saddar Baroni managed to net two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in the case registered on the application of father of the victim, Akhlaq Ahmed.

He said, the accused are relatives of the victim, Rimsha Bibi who had married Akhlaq Ahmed of her free will. It was their love marriage and the relatives of the woman did not approve it and killed both, husband and wife when they were returning to their home from the house of in-laws.

