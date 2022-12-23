Police arrest two POs wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder case registered in Kotli Sattian police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest two POs namely Muhammad Akram and Alam Zaib two accused wanted in a murder case registered at Kotli Sattian police station.

The accused were allegedly involved in the murder case of a citizen namely Khayyam Shafqat who had been killed over a petty dispute in October this year.

Kotli Sattian police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police Kohsar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.