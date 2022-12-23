UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two POs Wanted In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest two POs wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder case registered in Kotli Sattian police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest two POs namely Muhammad Akram and Alam Zaib two accused wanted in a murder case registered at Kotli Sattian police station.

The accused were allegedly involved in the murder case of a citizen namely Khayyam Shafqat who had been killed over a petty dispute in October this year.

Kotli Sattian police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police Kohsar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Rawalpindi Kotli October Criminals All

Recent Stories

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

11 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

56 minutes ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

2 hours ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.