Police arrest two POs wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest two POs namely Ijaz and Afzal, two accused wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

The accused had killed a citizen, Junaid and injured Nasir over a petty dispute nearly two weeks ago.

Rawat police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.