UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two POs Wanted In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Police arrest two POs wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest two POs namely Ijaz and Afzal, two accused wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

The accused had killed a citizen, Junaid and injured Nasir over a petty dispute nearly two weeks ago.

Rawat police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Police Station Rawalpindi Nasir Saddar Nabeel Criminals All

Recent Stories

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

4 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail till Jan 31

30 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

58 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.