UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Proclaimed Offenders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:06 PM

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Ganjmandi police arrested proclaimed offender Abdullah who was wanted by police in a murder case.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police arrested proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Fayyaz alias Commando who was wanted by police in murder case since 2013.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and hardcore criminals.

Related Topics

Murder Police Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Berlin Agreements on Libya Hold for All Parties, I ..

3 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms in Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuelan president receives top Turkish diplomat ..

3 minutes ago

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams

6 minutes ago

EU to Sanction Belarusian Officials Over Violence, ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Army's role lauded in restoration of peace at ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.