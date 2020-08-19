Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Ganjmandi police arrested proclaimed offender Abdullah who was wanted by police in a murder case.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police arrested proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Fayyaz alias Commando who was wanted by police in murder case since 2013.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and hardcore criminals.