Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

(@FahadShabbir)

The police have arrested two suspects from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines who had earlier been declared as proclaimed offender under category "A"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two suspects from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines who had earlier been declared as proclaimed offender under category "A".

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the accused identified as Naeem and Nazim were booked in robbery case.

They had hiden themselves. They, were, however, declared as proclaimed offender by the court under category "A".

The police have shifted the accused to Civil Lines Police Station.

Further probe was underway.