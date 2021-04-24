UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Proclaimed Offenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

The police have arrested two suspects from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines who had earlier been declared as proclaimed offender under category "A"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two suspects from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines who had earlier been declared as proclaimed offender under category "A".

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the accused identified as Naeem and Nazim were booked in robbery case.

They had hiden themselves. They, were, however, declared as proclaimed offender by the court under category "A".

The police have shifted the accused to Civil Lines Police Station.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Bahawalpur From Court

Recent Stories

Russia aims to send first crew to its own space st ..

2 minutes ago

China, Russia welcome int'l partners in moon stati ..

2 minutes ago

ASEAN leaders' meeting on Myanmar begins in Indone ..

2 minutes ago

PPP Chairman expresses concerns over spread of COV ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to mas ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Ministry Says US Recognition of Ar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.