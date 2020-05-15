UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Proclaimed Offenders

Fri 15th May 2020

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

He district police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession during operation conducted against anti-social elements in Masti Khel and Khan Khel Bhetani area, said police

Acting on tip off, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tejori police station Furqan Javed conducted overnight raids in Masti Khel and Khan Khel Bhetani areas and arrested two wanted criminals-Wajahatullah and Amir.

The accused were wanted by Tejori police and Ghani Khel police in murder and attempted murder cases.

The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, several rounds of bullets and ammunition from their possession.

The police also arrested in a separate raid criminals' facilitator-Mumtaz and registered cases.

