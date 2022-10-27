Police arrest two proclaimed offenders, recover arms in ongoing operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested six accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered arms during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in various parts of the district.

According to a police spokesman, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Paniyala police station Abdul Ghaffar conducted operations against outlaws in the area and arrested two proclaimed offenders including Najaf and Sifatullah besides two other accused.

The police recovered two kalashnikovs and ammunition from their possession.

Separately, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan and his team arrested two accused including Muhammad Usman alias Sunni and recovered a rifle and ammunition from his possession.