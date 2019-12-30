Police arrest two profiteers in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Monday arrested two shopkeepers for selling commodities on higher rates.

According to police, Sadar police station arrested Qamar and Rizwan for overcharging.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer directed the relevant departments to take stern action against all those who were selling items expensively.