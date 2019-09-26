Police arrest two real brothers for keeping real sister captive

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Police have arrested two brothers allegedly involved in keeping sister captive in the area of Millat Park, Lahore.One of the residents of the area lodged a complaint with local police that suspects identified as Amir and Mukarram, that were real brother had held their sister Roshan Ara captive, on the pretext of magic .

Roshan Ara is highly educated and has done MSC.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.