UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Real Brothers For Keeping Real Sister Captive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

Police arrest two real brothers for keeping real sister captive

Police have arrested two brothers allegedly involved in keeping sister captive in the area of Millat Park, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Police have arrested two brothers allegedly involved in keeping sister captive in the area of Millat Park, Lahore.One of the residents of the area lodged a complaint with local police that suspects identified as Amir and Mukarram, that were real brother had held their sister Roshan Ara captive, on the pretext of magic .

Roshan Ara is highly educated and has done MSC.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

Ulmea asked to highlight hazards of illegal substa ..

23 seconds ago

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

10 minutes ago

US issues security alert for its citizens in Myanm ..

25 seconds ago

Iraqi PM optimistic about preventing regional war, ..

28 seconds ago

Maritime ministry for ceasing fee on unscanned con ..

31 seconds ago

Chinese ambassador says Estonia important regional ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.