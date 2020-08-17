UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two; Recover 1250 Grams Charras, 50 Bottles Of Liquor

Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

Police arrest two; recover 1250 grams charras, 50 bottles of liquor

Rawalpindi Police during the crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested a bootlegger and a drug peddler besides recovering 50 bottles of liquor and 1250 grams charras from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

According to details, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of SHO conducted a raid and arrested Tabraiz Akhtar while 50 bottles of liquor was also recovered from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police during snap checking recovered 1250 grams charras from a vehicle and arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Nasir.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and police started further investigation.

The CPO appreciated performance of police and directed the officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

