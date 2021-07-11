Police arrest two; recover 78 liquor bottles, 59 beer tins

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Race Course police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered 78 bottles of liquor and 59 tins of beer from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police in two raids netted Danish with 66 bottles of liquor and 19 beer tins while another accused namely Furqan Javed was sent behind the bars for possessing 12 liquor bottles and 40 beer tins.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers.