Police Arrest Two; Recover Cannabis

Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:47 AM

Police arrest two; recover cannabis

Yar Hussain Police arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered 5700 grams of cannabis from them in an operation against drug dealers here on Wednesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Yar Hussain Police arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered 5700 grams of cannabis from them in an operation against drug dealers here on Wednesday.

In view of the instructions laid down by DPO Swabi, the ongoing campaign against drug dealers was underway against those involved in drug trafficking.

Police team, led by DSP Lahore Taj Mohammad Khan, SHO and Sub Inspector Shehzad Khan conducted operations and recovered 3400 grams of cannabis from the possession of notorious drug dealer Khairul Amin alias Spain resident of Yar Hussain and recovered 2300 grams cannabis from Arbab Jahangir resident Yar Hussain.

Police registered cases against them under the Narcotics Act.

