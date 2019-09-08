Police arrest two, recover hashish, Kalashnikov

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital City Police Sunday arrested two persons after recovering narcotics and arms from their possessions, police said.

CCPO Kareem Khan has directed tight security measures for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul- Haram and police has made checking points at different areas.

The first accused was arrested during snap checking in the jurisdiction of Inqilab Police Station after unlicensed Kalashnikov was recovered from him.

The second person identified as Khany a notorious drug peddler was nabbed during a raid conducted at Inqilab Road. Police also recovered one kilogram hashish from his possession.

Police has registered both the cases and started investigations.