Police arrest two; recover stolen valuables

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police arrested two accused thieves and recovered stolen valuables in two separate raids here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Station House Officer(SHO) Bund Korai Noor Muhammad Khan and his team conducted a raid and arrested an accused involved in thefts.

The police recovered stolen items, including eight tola gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 cash from his possession.

In another raid, a police team led by SHO Khanzada Khan of the city police station held another accused of stealing sewing machine, UPS, iron and battery from a tailoring shop at Muslim bazar. The team recovered the stolen items from his possession.