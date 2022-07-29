UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two; Recover Stolen Valuables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Police arrest two; recover stolen valuables

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police arrested two accused thieves and recovered stolen valuables in two separate raids here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Station House Officer(SHO) Bund Korai Noor Muhammad Khan and his team conducted a raid and arrested an accused involved in thefts.

The police recovered stolen items, including eight tola gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 cash from his possession.

In another raid, a police team led by SHO Khanzada Khan of the city police station held another accused of stealing sewing machine, UPS, iron and battery from a tailoring shop at Muslim bazar. The team recovered the stolen items from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gold Muslim From

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

2 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

2 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

3 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.