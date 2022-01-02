Police arrest two robbers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :New Karachi police and Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), in a joint operation, arrested two accused involved in the house robbery and recovered cash, five mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

SHO New Karachi police Station Shahid Taj on Saturday informed that the arrested accused, identified as Aslam Pervez and Riaz Ali were arrested with the help of technical assistance of CPLC.

Police registered FIR and further investigation was underway.