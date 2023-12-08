Police arrest two robbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Wah Cantonment Police arrested two robbers who shot and killed a motorcycle mechanic in the Garhi Afghanan area, here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, two armed bandits shot dead 32-year-old Hammad Khan, who was attempting to intercept them while they were fleeing after the robbery.

Police through geo-fencing traced two suspects identified as Haider and Hasnain who during interrogation confessed their involvement in the case, Police also recovered weapons utilized in the crime.