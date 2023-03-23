Police arrest two robbers after 7 years

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two robbers after passing seven years who allegedly robbed a house while posing an officials of law enforcement agencies in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub informed journalists that two accused Usman and Wali Ullah while wearing the uniform of a law enforcement agency entered a house in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police some seven years ago.

They misled the inmates on the pretext of a search operation and looting away cash and other valuables. She said that police through human and digital intelligence traced the accused and nabbed them. Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to many robberies in the area and looting cash and valuables from the people.