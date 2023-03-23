UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Robbers After 7 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Police arrest two robbers after 7 years

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two robbers after passing seven years who allegedly robbed a house while posing an officials of law enforcement agencies in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub informed journalists that two accused Usman and Wali Ullah while wearing the uniform of a law enforcement agency entered a house in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police some seven years ago.

They misled the inmates on the pretext of a search operation and looting away cash and other valuables. She said that police through human and digital intelligence traced the accused and nabbed them. Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to many robberies in the area and looting cash and valuables from the people.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Wah Cantonment Taxila From

Recent Stories

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

27 minutes ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

54 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

1 hour ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

1 hour ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

1 hour ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.