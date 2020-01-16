UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Robbers Involved In Several Stealing Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

Police arrest two robbers involved in several stealing incidents

The district police have arrested two robbers and recovered stolen valuables from their possession here on Thursday

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested two robbers and recovered stolen valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

Following deluge of reports about stealing incidents, Yar Hussain police station constituted a police team which conducted an operation in the area and arrested Tajdar and Hassan Ayaz.

The police recovered a number of stolen items from their possession and registered a case against the accused.

