Police Arrest Two Robbers Recovered Snatched Money
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:38 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested two robbers who snatched cash amounting Rs 650,000 from a citizen, city police station house officer said.
SHO told that Muhammad Altaf lodged a complaint with the police on phone yesterday that two unidentified motorcyclists snatched a bag from him when he was going home after closing his shop.
The robbers managed to escape from the scene.
Police in a quick action, succeeded to arrest the robbers after chasing them.
A case has been registered against accused Rashid and Danish.