Police Arrest Two Robbers Recovered Snatched Money

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested two robbers who snatched cash amounting Rs 650,000 from a citizen, city police station house officer said.

SHO told that Muhammad Altaf lodged a complaint with the police on phone yesterday that two unidentified motorcyclists snatched a bag from him when he was going home after closing his shop.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene.

Police in a quick action, succeeded to arrest the robbers after chasing them.

A case has been registered against accused Rashid and Danish.

