Police Arrest Two Robbers, Return Money To Owners

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police arrest two robbers, return money to owners

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::Police claimed on Thursday to have returned Rs 7 million to its owners after recovering it from two robbers.

A couple of days ago, two robbers had looted the money from people during a spree of robbery.

Taking notice of the robberies, DPO Okara Umer Saeed Malik had directed the investigation officer Inspector Ashraf to arrest the culprits within 24 hours, who accomplished the task by arresting two robbers with looted money.

The DPO Okara handed over the recovered money to its owners.

While, Basirpur police also claimed to have arrested two notorious drug pushers and recovered 3.3 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been against the accused.

