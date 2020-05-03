UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Robbers With Stolen Goods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Police arrest two robbers with stolen goods

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The district police on Sunday arrested two robbers after exchange of fire and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

According to police, the encounter took place when a police party headed city police in-charge Shafqatullah conducted raid in Jan Abad Railway station near Lakki city.

As a result, the police arrested two robbers-Rahmanullah lias Talibi and Sohail in injured condition.

During the raid which was personally supervised District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisra, the police recovered motorcycle, two kilogram hashish, 450 gram ice-drugs and arms from their possession.

The police said these robbers were caught a day after when they looted a bakery on Saeed Khel Morre in Lakki city during broad daylight.

