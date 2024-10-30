Police Arrest Two Servants For Stealing Valuables
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have arrested two servants for stealing gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.3 million, cash, and other valuables.
According to a police spokesman, Airport Police arrested two, Javed and his wife, Naila, who were working as servants in the house, and after their arrest police recovered stolen gold ornaments, cash, and other items from their possession.
He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Nisar Nawaz conducted a raid and managed to net the accused. Police working on scientific lines managed to net the accused, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects ongoing polio drive53 seconds ago
-
13,538 citizens gets services at Khidmat Markaz21 minutes ago
-
Three injuries in children brawl21 minutes ago
-
7th polio case of KP reported from Nowshera31 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 3rd consecutive day successfully in AJK31 minutes ago
-
Heirs of blast victim compensated31 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film maker, music composer Khawaja Khurshid Anwar observed31 minutes ago
-
SP operational visits Nowshera Virkan police station, addresses public concerns31 minutes ago
-
University holds traffic rules awareness seminar in Murree41 minutes ago
-
Price magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Murree markets41 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 strengthens hotel safety measures51 minutes ago
-
Public urged to cooperate for successful polio campaign51 minutes ago