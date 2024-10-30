Police arrest two servants for stealing valuables

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have arrested two servants for stealing gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.3 million, cash, and other valuables.

According to a police spokesman, Airport Police arrested two, Javed and his wife, Naila, who were working as servants in the house, and after their arrest police recovered stolen gold ornaments, cash, and other items from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Nisar Nawaz conducted a raid and managed to net the accused. Police working on scientific lines managed to net the accused, he added.