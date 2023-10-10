Police arrest two street criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and robbers and recovered Rs 27,700 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested two members of a gang namely Abdullah and Ahmed Iqbal, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered Rs 27,700 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.