Police arrest two street criminals, recover weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police in its continued drive against criminals on Tuesday arrested two suspected street criminals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Tuesday arrested two suspected street criminals.

Baldia Police acting on a tip-off arrested two criminals named Tufail Jiskani and Zaman Jiskani and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police accused were also involved in a police encounter and a case was also registered.

APP/nsm