UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Suspected Dacoits In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:02 PM

Police arrest two suspected dacoits in rawalpindi

Sadiqabad police on Friday claimed to have arrested two suspected dacoits during an encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Sadiqabad police on Friday claimed to have arrested two suspected dacoits during an encounter.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police intercepted two suspected motorcycles in Qayyumabad area but the suspected dacoits opened fire on the police.

As a result, in cross firing, a suspected dacoit identified as Manzar alias Usama received bullet injuries and died.

Police arrested two suspected dacoits namely Aftab and Kamran Shehzad while two others managed to escape from the scene.

Police recovered weapons and other items from their possession and impounded a motorcycle being used by them.

The spokesman informed that the suspected dacoits had remained jail birds and challaned in different cases. They were also allegedly involved in martyrdom of Police Constable Shahid Zameer who was killed in 2012. The gang was wanted in number of dacoities, robberies and cash snatching cases.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Mazhar Iqbal said the suspected dacoits who managed to escape would also be sent behind the bars.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated immediate reaction of police and appreciated performance of SP Rawaland Sadiqabad police.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Jail Died Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

7 minutes ago

Pakistan initiates programs of revenue generation, ..

26 minutes ago

US Presence in E. Mediterranean Poses No Threat to ..

2 minutes ago

UN responds to floods affected areas in Sindh: CM ..

2 minutes ago

French aid worker freed by captors returns home fr ..

3 minutes ago

Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of accus ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.