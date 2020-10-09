Police arrest two suspected dacoits in rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Sadiqabad police on Friday claimed to have arrested two suspected dacoits during an encounter.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police intercepted two suspected motorcycles in Qayyumabad area but the suspected dacoits opened fire on the police.

As a result, in cross firing, a suspected dacoit identified as Manzar alias Usama received bullet injuries and died.

Police arrested two suspected dacoits namely Aftab and Kamran Shehzad while two others managed to escape from the scene.

Police recovered weapons and other items from their possession and impounded a motorcycle being used by them.

The spokesman informed that the suspected dacoits had remained jail birds and challaned in different cases. They were also allegedly involved in martyrdom of Police Constable Shahid Zameer who was killed in 2012. The gang was wanted in number of dacoities, robberies and cash snatching cases.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Mazhar Iqbal said the suspected dacoits who managed to escape would also be sent behind the bars.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated immediate reaction of police and appreciated performance of SP Rawaland Sadiqabad police.