Police arrest two suspected motorbike snatchers, recovered bikes from their possession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected motorbike snatchers and recovered several bikes from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected motorbike snatchers and recovered several bikes from their possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the A-Section police arrested a suspect during snap checking in the Latifabad area.

The spokesman said the arrested suspect Salman Bhatti, who lacked documents of the motorbike, later confessed that he had snatched that motorbike from Mushtaq Square on April 28, 2020.

The incident's FIR was lodged at A-Section police station on the complaint of the motorbike's owner Faisal Khan.

The spokesman informed that SHO GOR police station Imtiaz Ali Thebo also arrested a suspect Jani Majeedano involved in an alleged motorbike snatching in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station.

He said the police recovered the stolen motorbike and a pistol from Majeedano's possession.

He was later booked in a separate FIR in the GOR police station as well.