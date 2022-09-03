UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Suspected Outlaws In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Police arrest two suspected outlaws in injured condition

The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested two suspected injured outlaws after an exchange of fire near Nago Shah Line area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested two suspected injured outlaws after an exchange of fire near Nago Shah Line area.

The police spokesman informed here that the suspects Raja Chang and Rizwan Shaharyar sustained gunshots on their legs. They were rushed to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that there was exchange of fire between the suspects and the Baldia police, after which the police managed to arrest them.

The spokesman said that the suspects were already booked in at least 10 FIRs lodged at Baldia, Bhitai Nagar, Market and City police stations for their crimes such as robbery, theft and snatching.

CCTV footage of the crimes also show the 2 suspects were present at the crime scenes.

He told that the police recovered a motorbike and a pistol from their possession.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Robbery Hyderabad Baldia Market From

Recent Stories

Nadal looks to extend stranglehold over Gasquet at ..

Nadal looks to extend stranglehold over Gasquet at US Open

3 minutes ago
 India must end 'vicious crackdown' on human rights ..

India must end 'vicious crackdown' on human rights in Jammu and Kashmir: Amnesty ..

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Understands Serbian Reluctance to Join EU ..

Hungary Understands Serbian Reluctance to Join EU Sanctions Against Russia - Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests suspect involved in stealing vehicl ..

Police arrests suspect involved in stealing vehicles' batteries

3 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

28 minutes ago
 Gold prices continue to increase in Pakistan

Gold prices continue to increase in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.