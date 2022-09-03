Police arrest two suspected outlaws in injured condition

The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested two suspected injured outlaws after an exchange of fire near Nago Shah Line area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested two suspected injured outlaws after an exchange of fire near Nago Shah Line area.

The police spokesman informed here that the suspects Raja Chang and Rizwan Shaharyar sustained gunshots on their legs. They were rushed to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that there was exchange of fire between the suspects and the Baldia police, after which the police managed to arrest them.

The spokesman said that the suspects were already booked in at least 10 FIRs lodged at Baldia, Bhitai Nagar, Market and City police stations for their crimes such as robbery, theft and snatching.

CCTV footage of the crimes also show the 2 suspects were present at the crime scenes.

He told that the police recovered a motorbike and a pistol from their possession.