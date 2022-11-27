UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Suspected Outlaws In Injured Condition After Separate Encounters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Police arrest two suspected outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested two suspected outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters by the Rahuki and Hali Road police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Hali Road police police arrested Riaz ul islam alias Mithu after an alleged exchange of fire near American Quarters area.

He added that the suspect, who had been shot and injured for the second time in a police encounter after his similar apprehension on September 21, 2021, sustained a gunshot to his leg.

He claimed that Mithu was a close associate of notorious slain outlaw Noorul Islam alias Tharri and that he was also rounded up red handed in a theft incident in January this year in the limits of Cantt police station.

The spokesman informed that Mithu was booked in at least 14 FIRs lodged at different times at Seri, Tando Yousuf, Site, Hali Road, Hali Road, A-Section and Cantt police stations.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

Meanwhile, the Rahuki police after receiving a tip-off from the CIA police raided Mirza Bagh area and arrested Siraj Soomro, who was booked in 4 FIRs at Rahuki, Hussainabad and Bhitai Nagar police station, in injured condition.

The spokesman claimed that Soomro had a history of his involvement in crimes like theft, robbery, possession of illegal weapons and police encounters.

Soomro was also shifted to LUH for surgery.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station CIA Road Robbery Hyderabad Bagh January September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

11 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

20 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

20 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

20 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.