Police Arrest Two Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Police arrest two suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Bahawalpur police with the use of modern information technology have arrested two proclaimed offenders of category "A" and "B".

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Abbasnagar police team headed by Station House Officer, Syed Hassan Abbas Gilani successfully arrested two proclaimed offenders of category "A" and "B".

"Proclaimed offender of category "A", identified as Bilal was arrested after a period of seven year," he said, adding that while proclaimed offender of category "B" recognized as Baqa was apprehended after a period of 10 year.

He said that the police used modern information technology equipments to trace out whereabouts of the suspects. Further probe was underway.

