Police Arrest Two Suspects In Bahawalpur

Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Police arrest two suspects in bahawalpur

The police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said Wednesday that acting on a tip-off, a team of Ahmedpur East police station apprehended a drug pusher and recovered 1,500 grams hashish from his possession.

The accused was identified as Qasim.

Meanwhile, the same police station arrested a suspect recognized as Aamir and recovered 95 liters liquor from his possession.

The police have registered cases against the suspects.

