Police Arrest Two Suspects In Injured Condition After Encounters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Police arrest two suspects in injured condition after encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of A-Section and Tando Jam police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of A-Section and Tando Jam police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that a suspect booked in 37 FIRs in many police stations of different districts was arrested in injured condition after an encounter near Amani Shah graveyard in Latifabad.

He identified the suspect as Abdul Razzaq Jhanjhano who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery on his leg injury.

The police spokesman claimed that Jhanjhano was allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, theft and police encounters in different districts.

He was the mastermind of a recent robbery conducted at a mobile communication shop near New Hyderabad City in the limits of Hatri police station, he added.

According to the spokesman, he disclosed during initial interrogation to the A-Section police that last night they had planned another robbery but the police engaged them before their act.

Separately, Tando Jam police arrested an alleged member of a snatcher gang in injured condition in an encounter near the Shafi Boundary area in Tando Jam.

He was identified as Rashid Wadhio whose accomplice escaped during the exchange of fire.

The spokesman claimed that Wadhio admitted during the interrogation to his involvement in waylaying and snatching incidents.

Tando Jam police later booked him in an FIR under sections 353, 324, 34 of PPC and 23-A of the Sindh Arms Act.

