Police Arrest Two Suspects Involved In Motorcycle Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM

In an operation conducted by the Awami Colony police station of Korangi district, two individuals suspects of being involved in a motorcycle theft gang were apprehended

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar, the arrested individuals were found in possession of 20 motorcycles along with a significant quantity of motorcycle parts.

It was revealed that the suspects had rented a house to dismantle stolen motorcycles for parts. Their activities primarily targeted motorcycles parked outside markets, shops, and hospitals.

The arrested individuals, identified as Shoaib and Fareed, are currently under investigation by the authorities.

