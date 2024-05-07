Police Arrest Two Suspects Involved In Motorcycle Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM
In an operation conducted by the Awami Colony police station of Korangi district, two individuals suspects of being involved in a motorcycle theft gang were apprehended
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) In an operation conducted by the Awami Colony police station of Korangi district, two individuals suspects of being involved in a motorcycle theft gang were apprehended.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar, the arrested individuals were found in possession of 20 motorcycles along with a significant quantity of motorcycle parts.
It was revealed that the suspects had rented a house to dismantle stolen motorcycles for parts. Their activities primarily targeted motorcycles parked outside markets, shops, and hospitals.
The arrested individuals, identified as Shoaib and Fareed, are currently under investigation by the authorities.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur
Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
MCF purchases new machinery
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened
China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur7 minutes ago
-
MCF purchases new machinery7 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year12 minutes ago
-
Passport fees update: Check latest details here28 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered12 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme12 minutes ago
-
USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption23 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers detected in Journalist Colony Sub-Division5 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier arrested, 8kg hashish seized5 minutes ago
-
Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi calls on PPP Chairman4 minutes ago
-
WUM hosts first annual young artist exhibition4 minutes ago