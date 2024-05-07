Police arrest two suspects involved in motorcycle theft

(@FahadShabbir)

In an operation conducted by the Awami Colony police station of Korangi district, two individuals suspects of being involved in a motorcycle theft gang were apprehended

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) In an operation conducted by the Awami Colony police station of Korangi district, two individuals suspects of being involved in a motorcycle theft gang were apprehended.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar, the arrested individuals were found in possession of 20 motorcycles along with a significant quantity of motorcycle parts.

It was revealed that the suspects had rented a house to dismantle stolen motorcycles for parts. Their activities primarily targeted motorcycles parked outside markets, shops, and hospitals.

The arrested individuals, identified as Shoaib and Fareed, are currently under investigation by the authorities.