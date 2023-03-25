Police arrest two suspects, recover five stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) ::Shah Qabool police here on Saturday arrested two bike snatchers and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possessions.

According to Capital City Police office, SHO Shah Qabool, Haider Khan along with police team conducted a raid in a house located in Dabgari area.

The arrested suspects confessed and identified the place where five stolen motorcycles were parked. Later, police recovered five stolen motorcycles.