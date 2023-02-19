Police arrest two suspects, recover hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Jamshoro district police on Sunday arrested 2 suspects including one in injured condition and also recovered 50 kilograms of hashish, worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

A police official informed that the Lunikot police station's SHO Suleman Lashari received a tip-off about the shipment of narcotics from Karachi to a district in Sindh.

While conducting snap checking of the vehicles the police recovered 50 kg hashish from a hidden compartment in a passenger van.

He told that the police arrested the van's driver Ibrahim Brohi, a resident of the Ratodero area of Larkana.

The official said the police would register a case against the arrested suspect.

He apprised that in an encounter near Bolhari area the police arrested Zohaib Mirjat in injured condition after an exchange of fire.

He added that another suspect accompanying Mirjat, Sunny Mirjat, escaped from the spot.

The official claimed that the suspect was booked in multiple FIRs in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.