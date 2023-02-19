UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Police arrest two suspects, recover hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Jamshoro district police on Sunday arrested 2 suspects including one in injured condition and also recovered 50 kilograms of hashish, worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

A police official informed that the Lunikot police station's SHO Suleman Lashari received a tip-off about the shipment of narcotics from Karachi to a district in Sindh.

While conducting snap checking of the vehicles the police recovered 50 kg hashish from a hidden compartment in a passenger van.

He told that the police arrested the van's driver Ibrahim Brohi, a resident of the Ratodero area of Larkana.

The official said the police would register a case against the arrested suspect.

He apprised that in an encounter near Bolhari area the police arrested Zohaib Mirjat in injured condition after an exchange of fire.

He added that another suspect accompanying Mirjat, Sunny Mirjat, escaped from the spot.

The official claimed that the suspect was booked in multiple FIRs in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Driver Vehicles Hyderabad Larkana Van Jamshoro Ratodero Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

21 minutes ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

51 minutes ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

1 hour ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.