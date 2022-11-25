UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Motorbikes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 10:36 PM

The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in motorbike lifting and recovered two wheelers from their possession

The A-Section police arrested Mithan Soomro and Junaid alias Juni in a raid from Latifabad, said a police spokesman.

He said the police recovered a pistol and a recently stolen motorbike from Latifabad Unit 8 from possession of the suspects.

The spokesman claimed that it surfaced during the initial probe that both the suspects were part of a gang of motorbike snatchers and lifters.

The spokesman said the suspects were being charged in the already registered FIRs while a new FIR of possessing illegal weapons had also been lodged.

Further investigation was underway.

