Police arrest two suspects, recover weapons

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The police here on Tuesday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman said, a police team arrested two suspect motorcyclists, Munir and Rustam, and recovered two pistols and five cartridges from their possessions in the Ghaziabad area.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

APP/mjm/378