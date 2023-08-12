Police arrest two teachers in alleged student rape case

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :DG Khan police claimed to have arrested two teachers of Ghazi University in an alleged rape case, here on Saturday.

According to the police sources, the video of a girl student named "S" in which she sought help from higher authorities to punish two teachers named Dr Zafar and Dr Khalid Khattak as one of the teachers allegedly raped her and the other one was blackmailing her.

She added that her friend took her to the teachers to request additional marks.

Dr Zafar allegedly served drugged drinks and raped her.

She maintained that both teachers were allegedly extending life threats to her and her sister, who was also a student at the University.

Inspector General Punjab Police took notice of the viral video and instructed DPO DG Khan to arrest the outlaws and conduct an inquiry on merit.

A case has been registered with Gudai Police Station after an application from the father of the girl student. DPO constituted a special team and managed to arrest both teachers. However, the inquiry is in progress against both alleged outlaws.