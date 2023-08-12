Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Teachers In Alleged Student Rape Case

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Police arrest two teachers in alleged student rape case

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :DG Khan police claimed to have arrested two teachers of Ghazi University in an alleged rape case, here on Saturday.

According to the police sources, the video of a girl student named "S" in which she sought help from higher authorities to punish two teachers named Dr Zafar and Dr Khalid Khattak as one of the teachers allegedly raped her and the other one was blackmailing her.

She added that her friend took her to the teachers to request additional marks.

Dr Zafar allegedly served drugged drinks and raped her.

She maintained that both teachers were allegedly extending life threats to her and her sister, who was also a student at the University.

Inspector General Punjab Police took notice of the viral video and instructed DPO DG Khan to arrest the outlaws and conduct an inquiry on merit.

A case has been registered with Gudai Police Station after an application from the father of the girl student. DPO constituted a special team and managed to arrest both teachers. However, the inquiry is in progress against both alleged outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Student Progress Ghazi From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

6 minutes ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

3 hours ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

12 hours ago
ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

13 hours ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

13 hours ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

13 hours ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

13 hours ago
 Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

13 hours ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan