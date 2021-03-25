UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Thieves In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

Race Course Police have arrested two thieves and recovered Rs 335,000 stolen cash from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Race Course Police have arrested two thieves and recovered Rs 335,000 stolen cash from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a woman, Maryam Naz, had lodged a case with the Race Course Police Station against unknown thieves.

The police started the investigation and managed to arrest the accused namely Adil and Umar with stolen cash amounting to Rs 335,000.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of police team, which had traced the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Women From Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

6 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

3 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

26 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.