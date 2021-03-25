Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

Race Course Police have arrested two thieves and recovered Rs 335,000 stolen cash from their possession

According to a police spokesman, a woman, Maryam Naz, had lodged a case with the Race Course Police Station against unknown thieves.

The police started the investigation and managed to arrest the accused namely Adil and Umar with stolen cash amounting to Rs 335,000.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of police team, which had traced the accused.