UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Thieves; Recover Stolen Gold Ornaments, Cash

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold ornaments, cash

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Paharpur Police while arresting the thief recovered 08 tolas stolen gold ornaments and Rs100,000 cash, said a spokesman on Thursday.

According to details, a complaint was lodged at Paharpur Police Station few days ago stating that gold ornaments around 08 tolas and cash Rs 100,000 were stolen from a house at night time.

Acting over the complaint, a case was registered at the Paharpur Police Station and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team led by Paharpur SHO Zafar Abbas under the supervision of DSP Fazal Rahim Khan traced and arrested two accused including Tanvir Abbas son of Muhammad Aslam Majoka resident of Sagu South and Laal Khan son of Atta-ur-Rehman resident of Jhok Muhammad Wali.

