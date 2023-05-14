Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold ornaments, cash

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :City Police while arresting two thieves, have recovered 13 tolas stolen gold ornaments and Rs 91000 cash, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to details, a complaint was lodged by the citizen Najamul Hasan at city Police Station a few days ago stating that gold ornaments of around 13 tolas and cash Rs 91000 were stolen from a house.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered at the city Police Station and an investigation started.

During the course of the investigation, a team led by City SHO Malik Sajid under the supervision of DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan traced and arrested two accused involved in the incident including Payam Ali son of Hasan Ali andMunir Hussain son of Hussain Bakhsh. Police recovered the stolen jewelery and cash amounting 91 thousand rupeesfrom the possession of the accused.