Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen goods worth Rs 64,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Mandra Police have arrested two thieves and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 64,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, two thieves allegedly involved in different cases namely Nair and Ismail had been sent behind the bars.

Mandra Police were investigating different cases and managed to arrest the accused with stolen goods, he added.