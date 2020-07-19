UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Thieves, Recovered 4 Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Police arrest two thieves, recovered 4 motorcycles

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::Pir Baba Police on Sunday arrested two alleged thieves in a successful operation against motorcycle thieves' and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

On the directions of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, police conducted operation and arrested the alleged thieves including Saleem son of Aqil resident of Kala Khel and Raj Mohammad alias Rajon son of Noor Mohammad resident of Bajakta and on their identification, 04 stolen motorcycles were recovered from different places across the district.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

2 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.