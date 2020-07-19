Police arrest two thieves, recovered 4 motorcycles

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::Pir Baba Police on Sunday arrested two alleged thieves in a successful operation against motorcycle thieves' and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

On the directions of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, police conducted operation and arrested the alleged thieves including Saleem son of Aqil resident of Kala Khel and Raj Mohammad alias Rajon son of Noor Mohammad resident of Bajakta and on their identification, 04 stolen motorcycles were recovered from different places across the district.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation was underway.