Police Arrest Two Timber Smugglers In Swat

Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest two timber smugglers in Swat

Police in its operation against timber mafia and deforestation on Monday seized 16 wood slogs ( slippers) and arrested two smugglers

Swat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Police in its operation against timber mafia and deforestation on Monday seized 16 wood slogs ( slippers) and arrested two smugglers.

District Police Officer Swat, Saeed Ashfaq Anwar said that strict against was being taken against those who destroy natural beauty forests.

Taking notice of deforestation, police along with district administration has launched grand operation against the timber mafia, deforestation and illegal saw machines operating in the district.

Police have registered cases against the arrested smugglers and started further investigation.

He said elementsinvolved in unlawful cutting of trees would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them under Forest Act.

He said illegal cutting of trees and saw machines in grab of furniture making would not be allowed.

