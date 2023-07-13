Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Police arrest two wanted criminals

The police here on Thursday arrested two armed proclaimed offenders

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The police here on Thursday arrested two armed proclaimed offenders.

According to police, the arrested accused, Abdul Razzaq, resident of Kote village was wanted by the police in the murder case, who had been absconding for 11 years, while Wazar Gul resident of Shadi Khel was wanted in the murder case.

Weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Cases had been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway, the police said/

Related Topics

Murder Police Marriage Abdul Razzaq From

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

11 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

12 minutes ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

26 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

26 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

30 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

37 minutes ago
US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

37 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

44 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

44 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

44 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

44 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan