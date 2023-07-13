Police arrest two wanted criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police here on Thursday arrested two armed proclaimed offenders

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The police here on Thursday arrested two armed proclaimed offenders.

According to police, the arrested accused, Abdul Razzaq, resident of Kote village was wanted by the police in the murder case, who had been absconding for 11 years, while Wazar Gul resident of Shadi Khel was wanted in the murder case.

Weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Cases had been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway, the police said/