Police Arrest Two Wanted Dacoits After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 05:44 PM

Nawabshah Police have arrested two dacoits after encounter while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Nawabshah Police have arrested two dacoits after encounter while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi told on Tuesday that the arrested dacoits, identified as Tariq Jatt and Mohsin Baloch, were wanted in cases of theft, dacoities and police encounters apart from score of heinous crimes registered against them.

Police recovered unlicensed Repeater, cartridges and pistol rounds from their custody, he said. The SSP said that search operation was mounted in the entire area to arrest the fleecing dacoits. Police have started investigation and also collecting criminal record of dacoits from other districts, he informed.

