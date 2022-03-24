Police arrest two wanted murderers in separate raids

The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested two notorious criminals, including a wanted criminal in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested two notorious criminals, including a wanted criminal in a murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson, Hasnain Ali was shot dead by wanted criminal Kamran Shahzad along with other accomplices on the basis of previous altercation.

The case was registered in the year 2021 at Gujar Khan Police Station on the complaint of the victim's brother.

In another operation, the police arrested Idrees Qamar, wanted in criminal case, who was wanted by Gujar Khan police since 2021.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema commended SHO Gujar Khan and police teams for being involved in probing serious cases.

"The arrest of the accused helps in providing justice to the family. The arrested criminals will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished", he said.