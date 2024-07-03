Police arrest two women thieves with Rs 49,000

Cantt police have arrested two women thieves and recovered cash Rs 49,000 from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Cantt police have arrested two women thieves and recovered cash Rs 49,000 from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that the accused namely Ghulam Fatima and Iqbal Bibi were rounded up for stealing cash and valuables from the handbags and the shoulder bags of the women, busy in shopping.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accomplice of the arrested accused, he informed.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidences.

Actions against the criminals would continue without any discrimination, he added.

Those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets, would be punished in accordance with the law, the SP said.