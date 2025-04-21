Police Arrest Vehicle Lifter' Recover Stolen Vehicle
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Police have arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered a luxury stolen vehicle worth millions of rupees from his possession in
the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, the accused, identified as Haris, has a criminal record and was wanted in multiple vehicle theft cases in Lahore.
The arrest was made after police used various methods, including human intelligence, to trace the suspect.
SP Potohar Talha Wali praised the efforts of the police team and said that strong evidence has been collected against the accused. "He will be presented in court and challaned with solid proof," he added.
SP Wali also stated that anyone who threatens the lives and property of citizens will not be allowed to escape justice.
