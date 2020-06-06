Police arrest wanted accused, gamblers

Police on Saturday booked three accused alleged to be involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday booked three accused alleged to be involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder.

The spokesman of Kohat police quoting SHO Shakardara said the arrested accused included Samad Naeem, Arshid Naveed and Asmatullah.

He informed that accused were wanted in the cases registered in the Shakardara policeon May 30 and June 5.

Police also arrested five gamblers from Tor Chapri and registered cases against them in Riaz Shaheed police station.