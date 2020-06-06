UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Wanted Accused, Gamblers

Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday booked three accused alleged to be involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder.

The spokesman of Kohat police quoting SHO Shakardara said the arrested accused included Samad Naeem, Arshid Naveed and Asmatullah.

He informed that accused were wanted in the cases registered in the Shakardara policeon May 30 and June 5.

Police also arrested five gamblers from Tor Chapri and registered cases against them in Riaz Shaheed police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

